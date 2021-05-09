Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

