Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.