Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Earnings History for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

