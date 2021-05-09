VAULT (VAULT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.35 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $11.18 or 0.00019365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $7,149.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00247262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.67 or 0.01215368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00775607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.54 or 0.99827387 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,327 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

