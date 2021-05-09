Veles Tops 1-Day Volume of $120.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 98.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $398,871.39 and $120.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 103.4% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,772.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.53 or 0.06740489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.84 or 0.02460086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.53 or 0.00674690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00202396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.81 or 0.00835099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.62 or 0.00616986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.81 or 0.00530542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,880 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.