Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.50 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

