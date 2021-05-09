Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $226.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex beat Q1 estimates for earnings and sales. Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta’s early approval and launch was a significant milestone for Vertex. Trikafta is crucial for Vertex’s long-term growth as it has the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. Meanwhile, Vertex’s non-CF pipeline is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2021. Business development is also a priority. Vertex has collaborations with several companies. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. Meanwhile, though Trikafta is expected to remain a key revenue driver in 2021, additional ex-US penetration and reimbursement agreements are uncertain. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so”

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.