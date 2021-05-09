Viacoin Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002981 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $40.26 million and approximately $952,875.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.70 or 0.00678803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,099 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.