ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.31. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 22,976 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

