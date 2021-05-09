Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $77,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

CEMEX stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

