Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $15.34 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

