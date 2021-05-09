Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

