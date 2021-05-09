Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $388.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.50 and its 200 day moving average is $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.