Violich Capital Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,505 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

