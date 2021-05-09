Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.71.

NASDAQ COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

