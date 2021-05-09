Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

KO stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

