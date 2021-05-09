Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $630.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $616.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.34 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.