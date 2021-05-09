Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VMUK. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.70) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

