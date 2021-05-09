Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $41,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 63.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of ARE opened at $178.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day moving average is $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

