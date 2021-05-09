Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $87,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 76,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 436.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.8% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.08 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.