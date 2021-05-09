Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KLA were worth $49,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.37. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $158.89 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

