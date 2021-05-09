Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $26.26 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 67.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 757.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

