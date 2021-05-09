Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $446.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

VPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

