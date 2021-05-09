VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

