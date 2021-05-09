VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.62 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $120,751.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00085655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00067971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00104861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.52 or 0.00783322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.29 or 0.09094990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00047253 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

