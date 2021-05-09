Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCRA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.57.

VCRA stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $253,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

