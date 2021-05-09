Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €230.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit