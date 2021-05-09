Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €230.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

