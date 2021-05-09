Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.89.

VMC opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $157.16. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

