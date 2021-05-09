W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings of $4.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.28. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.90 to $23.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.64. 226,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.83 and a 12 month high of $467.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

