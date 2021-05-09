Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Wajax stock opened at C$23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$7.23 and a 1-year high of C$24.07. The company has a market cap of C$503.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.42.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit