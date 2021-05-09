Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

