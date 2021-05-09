Warburg Research Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.31 ($9.78).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

