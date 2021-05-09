Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $828.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

