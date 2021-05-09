Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

