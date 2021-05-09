Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

