WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $2.47

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. WazirX has a total market cap of $724.95 million and approximately $83.06 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00004206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00251125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $702.20 or 0.01196757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00775887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.91 or 1.00037083 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

