We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

