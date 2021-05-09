We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $49.92.

