We Are One Seven LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,188,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $342.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $210.79 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

