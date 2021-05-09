We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

