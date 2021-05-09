Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $911,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

