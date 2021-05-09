Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $334.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

