Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 972 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,907,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.