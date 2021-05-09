Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

