Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 164,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

