Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

