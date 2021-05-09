Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,900 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.59.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

