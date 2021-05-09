Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.