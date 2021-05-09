Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,324 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,941.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.