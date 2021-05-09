Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,508 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

DVN opened at $26.22 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

