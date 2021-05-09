Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,823 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of EDF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

