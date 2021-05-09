Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $160.30 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

